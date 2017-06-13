Cerca nel sito

Il trionfo di Nadal a Parigi: le reazioni Twitter

Il mondo del tennis e non solo ha celebrato il successo di Rafa. Abbiamo selezionato alcuni tweet. Giusto 10, tanto per rimanere in tema

Redazione13/06/2017 11:23 0
Rafa Nadal - Roland Garros 2017 (foto Roberto Dell'Olivo)

1.Roger Federer – Un Fedal è per sempre

2.Robin SoderlingE se lo dice lui…

3.Daria Kasatkina – Dopo la delusione di Melbourne, finalmente la gioia

4.Magnus Norman – Onore agli sconfitti

5.Tommy Haas – Un’impresa difficile da descrivere

6.Denis Shapovalov – L’ammirazione della Next Gen

7.Timea Bacsinszky – Cose mai viste

8.Sam Groth – È arrivato il momento di cambiare scarpe…

9.Andy Roddick – 35 giochi persi in tutto il torneo??

10.Pau Gasol – Il privilegiato

