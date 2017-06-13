Il trionfo di Nadal a Parigi: le reazioni Twitter
Il mondo del tennis e non solo ha celebrato il successo di Rafa. Abbiamo selezionato alcuni tweet. Giusto 10, tanto per rimanere in tema
1.Roger Federer – Un Fedal è per sempre
Simply incredible, Rafa #10 #RG17 #VamosRafa #justdoit
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 11, 2017
2.Robin Soderling – E se lo dice lui…
3.Daria Kasatkina – Dopo la delusione di Melbourne, finalmente la gioia
Crying with you @RafaelNadal Best of the best☝🏼 #10 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) June 11, 2017
4.Magnus Norman – Onore agli sconfitti
Simply to good. Congrats to Rafa and his team. Amazing 10 Roland Garros👑🎾👍🏼
— Magnus Norman (@normansweden) June 11, 2017
5.Tommy Haas – Un’impresa difficile da descrivere
I don't think many can put it into words and I don't think many understand this accomplishment, truly incredibly.Congrats, Champ10n
— Tommy Haas (@TommyHaas13) June 11, 2017
6.Denis Shapovalov – L’ammirazione della Next Gen
The king rises once again! Unbelievable! #10 #OnceAKingAlwaysAKing
— Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) June 11, 2017
7.Timea Bacsinszky – Cose mai viste
Dear @RafaelNadal well done on your well deserved #Decima …I haven't seen anyone play as strong & as good as you were today, ever ! #rg17
— Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) June 11, 2017
8.Sam Groth – È arrivato il momento di cambiare scarpe…
I guess these shoes are no longer relevant!! @RafaelNadal #LaDecima pic.twitter.com/r30vAVUvNS
— Sam Groth (@SamGrothTennis) June 11, 2017
9.Andy Roddick – 35 giochi persi in tutto il torneo??
He lost 35 games in the entire tournament …… I'm pretty sure I've lost my car keys 35 times this year …..
— andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2017
10.Pau Gasol – Il privilegiato
Simply extraordinary!!! A huge honor to have you as a friend @RafaelNadal
Congrats on winning your 10th @rolandgarros #Historic #KingOfClay pic.twitter.com/8FqNYGKhcE
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) June 11, 2017
Mostra i commenti