Il trionfo di Nadal a Parigi: le reazioni Twitter

Il mondo del tennis e non solo ha celebrato il successo di Rafa. Abbiamo selezionato alcuni tweet. Giusto 10, tanto per rimanere in tema

1.Roger Federer – Un Fedal è per sempre

2.Robin Soderling – E se lo dice lui…

3.Daria Kasatkina – Dopo la delusione di Melbourne, finalmente la gioia

Crying with you @RafaelNadal Best of the best☝🏼 #10 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) June 11, 2017

4.Magnus Norman – Onore agli sconfitti

Simply to good. Congrats to Rafa and his team. Amazing 10 Roland Garros👑🎾👍🏼 — Magnus Norman (@normansweden) June 11, 2017

5.Tommy Haas – Un’impresa difficile da descrivere

I don't think many can put it into words and I don't think many understand this accomplishment, truly incredibly.Congrats, Champ10n — Tommy Haas (@TommyHaas13) June 11, 2017

6.Denis Shapovalov – L’ammirazione della Next Gen

The king rises once again! Unbelievable! #10 #OnceAKingAlwaysAKing — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) June 11, 2017

7.Timea Bacsinszky – Cose mai viste

Dear @RafaelNadal well done on your well deserved #Decima …I haven't seen anyone play as strong & as good as you were today, ever ! #rg17 — Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) June 11, 2017

8.Sam Groth – È arrivato il momento di cambiare scarpe…

9.Andy Roddick – 35 giochi persi in tutto il torneo??

He lost 35 games in the entire tournament …… I'm pretty sure I've lost my car keys 35 times this year ….. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2017

10.Pau Gasol – Il privilegiato