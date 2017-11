Serena Williams si è sposata. Wozniacki l’unica collega invitata

Caro and David arrive to Serena & Alexis wedding!💍💑😊 Caro and David make one hot couple! 🔥 And a few more pics from New Orleans! 😊 📸 via Daily Mail; TMZ #carolinewozniacki #davidlee #serenawilliams #tennis #wedding #neworleans #love #couple

A post shared by CaroWozniackiNews (@cw_tennis) on Nov 16, 2017 at 5:37pm PST