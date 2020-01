Il Challenger di Canberra trasferito a Bendigo a causa degli incendi

View this post on Instagram

As I’ve now arrived in Australia it is clear to me the gravity of the situation here at the moment. I wanted to post a little note for those affected by these terrifying fires, my thoughts & prayers are with you all, stay strong. I also want to of course thank the firefighters for their incredible courage & determination. I hope this can be put to an end soon. #MyThoughtsAreWithYou #ThankYouFireFighters