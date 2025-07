US Open, Dimitrov dà già forfait. Termina la striscia di 58 slam consecutivi

🇧🇬 Grigor Dimitrov will miss the US Open after 58 consecutive Major appearances



😢 From Australian Open 2011 until Wimbledon 2025…



The pectoral injury will keep him out until the Asian tournaments, at the earliest



🗣️ https://t.co/6oN5taJzZT

📸 AFP via Getty pic.twitter.com/Ku57AOL3ty