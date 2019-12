Finali Serie A1: Samsonova risponde a Stefanini, Prato-Genova sull’1-1

View this post on Instagram

I would like to say thank you to my long term coach Yannick ! You have been by my side for many years through both good and bad times! We had the chance to win grand slams together and you helped me so much on my comeback after a big surgery! You’ve been a great coach but most importantly a great friend! Thank you for years of hard work and dedication! Merci Yannick 🙏🏻🎾💪🏻❤️ #Coach #Friend #HardWork #HeTrustedTheProcess #ThankYou