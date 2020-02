Simon ritrova il feeling con Marsiglia e travolge un pessimo Medvedev

View this post on Instagram

Mid way through December last year, during my off season training, I injured my right knee. I tried to push through both in training and on the match court, but it didn’t get better. I had scans done in Australia, and they unfortunately showed that I had suffered a medial meniscus tear. After consulting with medical professionals and my team we decided that having surgery was the best way forward. I had the procedure done Wednesday. It is beyond difficult and frustrating to have to deal with this, after the setbacks I had last year. But I know it’s the right decision for me to get back where I want to, and rest assured I will do everything in my power to get there. Thank you for all your continued support and I look forward to seeing you back out there as soon as possible. 🙏